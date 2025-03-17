The votes are in, and Shake Shack guests have spoken! After an epic hoops showdown in-Shacks and on social, we’re excited to announce free Avocado Bacon Burgers for all Shake Shack and basketball fans!
Now through Monday, April 7, fans can score a free Avocado Bacon Burger. Here’s how to get it:
- Place a minimum $10 Shake Shack order via kiosk in-Shack or via the Shack App or website for delivery or pick-up.
- Enter promo code SHOWDOWN for one free Avocado Bacon Burger. Limit one free burger per order.
- Once items are added to the cart, the offer will automatically apply.
The Avocado Bacon Burger delivers a delicious balance of 100% Angus beef, cheese, freshly sliced avocado, applewood-smoked bacon, and ShackSauce – the perfect burger for fueling up to cheer on your favorite team.