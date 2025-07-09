Shah’s Halal Food, the world’s fastest-growing quick-serve halal brand, announces the grand opening celebration of its milestone 100th U.S location in Edison, New Jersey. The company will host a community celebration on July 12, 2025, featuring complimentary chicken and lamb over rice platters for guests who come by between 2:00 PM and 4:00 PM. Attendees will also have an opportunity to meet “Knafeh Queens” founder and media darling Fatmah Muhammad, who will be giving away free knafeh to guests.

Since its inception in 2005, Shah’s Halal Food has revolutionized the American dining landscape by introducing authentic halal cuisine to mainstream audiences nationwide. The Edison location represents a significant milestone in the brand’s rapid expansion, highlighting its commitment to making high-quality halal food accessible to communities coast to coast.

“Reaching our 100th location is more than just a number—it represents countless families and communities we’ve had the privilege to serve over the last two decades,” said CEO, Khalid Mashriqi. “Edison holds special significance as we continue breaking barriers and introducing more people to the rich flavors and traditions of halal cuisine.”

Their signature platters featuring chicken, lamb, falafel, kofta, and fish over rice have garnered acclaim from foodies worldwide. The brand distinguishes itself through diverse halal offerings that extend beyond traditional platters to include burgers, chicken sandwiches, gyros, wings, and pakora chips, providing greater menu versatility than many competitors. Shah’s Halal has also built a reputation for their distinctive sauces, particularly their famous white sauce, which has become so popular that it’s now available for retail purchase at Shah’s stores, Amazon, and Walmart.

Shah’s Halal Food has experienced unprecedented growth, establishing itself as the fastest-growing halal brand globally with over 170 locations. Of these, 109 locations operate across the United States and Canada, with the company projecting nearly 300 worldwide locations by the end of 2025. The brand is also the official halal partner of UBS Arena and the NY Islanders – which sees approximately 2 million fans per year. with a stand on the concourse level. The parent company includes four components – a USDA manufacturing facility, GUL M Corp (distribution), Shahs & Shahs (trucking company) and Shah’s Halal Franchising Inc. All are operated from their main headquarters in New York.

The brand has distinguished itself by successfully bridging cultural gaps in American dining, making halal food mainstream while maintaining authentic flavors and preparation methods. This approach has resonated with both traditional halal consumers and adventurous diners seeking new culinary experiences.

The Edison celebration on July 12th will showcase Shah’s signature dishes and provide the community an opportunity to experience the brand’s commitment to quality and authenticity. The complimentary platter service from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM offers guests a chance to taste the cuisine that has driven the company’s remarkable expansion.