Shake Shack and Dominique Crenn Collaborate on Grilled Cheese Offering

As part of Shake Shack’s collab series Now Serving, Shake Shack’s culinary team has joined forces with award-winning, three Michelin-starred restaurateur Dominique Crenn of Atelier Crenn, Petit Crenn, and Bar Crenn to create a one-of-a-kind, limited-time menu item: Dominique Crenn’s Grilled Cheese. Recently awarded the Icon Award from The World’s 50 Best Restaurants, Chef Crenn has created her grilled cheese, incorporating Bay Area-favorite, Bohemian Creamery’s Boho Belle made with organic cow’s milk cheese, Bleu Belle Farm tomatoes, onion jam, atop Tartine Bakery sourdough bread. Available in limited quantities for one day only on Thursday, September 9, starting at 11 AM, at Shake Shack’s San Francisco location in Cow Hollow on Fillmore Street.

“I am a big fan of Shack Shack and jumped at the chance to work with Mark Rosati on the “Now Serving” collaboration series,” says Dominique Crenn. “I’m so excited to share my grilled cheese sandwich with the neighborhood. It will highlight two of my favorite local purveyors - Bohemian Creamery and Tartine Bakery, and showcase the beautiful tomatoes grown in Sonoma at my very own Bleu Belle Farm. I’m very grateful for the inspiration that San Francisco provides me daily and will take this opportunity to also give back to one of my favorite local non-profits, La Cocina.”

“We couldn’t be more excited and honored to work with our Cow Hollow neighbor, Chef Dominique Crenn, and serve her take on a comfort classic, all in support of a wonderful cause,” says Mark Rosati, Culinary Director of Shake Shack. “Chef Crenn’s talents and culinary vision are nothing short of inspiring, as is her love for San Francisco and the restaurant community. We’re thrilled to be serving her grilled cheese sandwich for this special day, highlighting the Bay Area’s wonderful producers.”

Proceeds from the one day collaboration will be donated directly to La Cocina in support of their newly opened Municipal Marketplace in San Francisco’s Tenderloin district. The funds raised on September 9 will go towards the operational support of this amazing addition to the Tenderloin community, supporting and creating economic opportunities to support immigrant women and women-of-color-owned businesses.

Priced at $12.99, Dominique Crenn’s Grilled Cheese will be available for purchase in-store, through pickup or delivery via the Shack app. The first 200 guests will have access to variety of amazing giveaways including: custom, make-your-own floral bouquets and produce boxes, all sourced from Chef Crenn’s Sonoma-based farm, Bleu Belle, as well as copies of Chef Dominique Crenn’s memoir, Rebel Chef: In Search for What Matters. For guests dining inside the Cow Hollow Shack, proof of vaccination is required.

The partnership for this limited-time offering is part of Shake Shack’s “Now Serving” series, where the brand is collaborating with local chefs across America in an effort to give back and support local organizations as well as create unique and delicious menu items. The series highlights Shake Shack’s mission to Stand for Something Good, from its commitment to delivering the ultimate guest experience and sourcing of premium ingredients to supporting and investing in the people and communities around the world.