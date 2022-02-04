Shake Shack and DoorDash Launch a Dating Site

The romantic comedy begins playing, a couple on their first date agree they're "not that hungry" so they split something. Salad is suggested and immediately the second date is off the table. DoorDash and Shake Shack are helping make sure that never happens again with "Eat Cute," a limited-time dating site for Shake Shack's Buffalo Chicken Sandwich lovers.

Singles looking to find their sandwich-loving better half can now visit LetsEatCute.com to develop their dating profile in less time than it takes to order Shake Shack on DoorDash. This quirky dating site empowers singles to break the ice and spice up their love life, all while bonding over their love for Shake Shack's newly-released Buffalo Chicken Sandwich. Simply upload a selfie, tell us how spicy you like it, and let your passion rage fearlessly for Shake Shack on DoorDash. Instantaneously begin tapping on the flame icon to find your perfect match, then the rest is history – just like that last fry at the bottom of the bag.

"Eat Cute" users won't have just a shot at love this Valentine's Day. Upon matching with a compatible Buffalo Chicken Sandwich lover, a promotional code for a free Buffalo Chicken Sandwich from Shake Shack on DoorDash will be presented on a separate pop-up screen to share with your match to spread the love. Whether or not you find your Eat Cute, singles have a chance to win a $5,000 DoorDash gift card to buy all the Shake Shack Buffalo Chicken Sandwiches their heart desires. Just share a screenshot of your Eat Cute profile on Twitter and use the hashtags #EatCuteWithDoorDash and #Sweepstakes to enter.

DoorDash and Shake Shack are partnering with notable singles Rahul Rai (@therealrahulrai) and Courtney Parchman (@averagefashionblogger) who will be swiping on "Eat Cute," in addition to sharing their candid dating advice and experience on TikTok.

"After this last holiday season where I spent the majority of my time being interrogated by my family about why I'm still single, I'm so glad DoorDash and Shake Shack created 'Eat Cute' to help me find an honest answer to their line of questioning in the future," says Rahul Rai (@therealrahulrai). "I don't share my ranch with just anyone though, so I'm hoping there will be plenty of foodies on the site for me to double dip with."

"As singles embark on their 'Eat Cute' journey, we're not only wishing them luck in love, but we're also hoping their phone screens can withstand the heat," adds Kofi Amoo-Gottfried, Chief Marketing Officer at DoorDash. "We're continuing to build our relationship with Shake Shack by presenting a bit of levity with 'Eat Cute' this year, ideally sparking the start of something new for singles looking for love centered around their shared interest in delicious food."

"This February, Shake Shack wants all our single fans to find love in a hopeless place - online," says Jay Livingston, Chief Marketing Officer at Shake Shack. "By partnering with DoorDash for 'Eat Cute,' we are hoping to use our Buffalo Chicken Sandwich to light the initial spark and help singles everywhere spice up their dating experience."

There's enough love in the air this Valentine's Day to go around – not just for couples, but rather for everyone. From February 3 - February 7, DoorDash customers can enjoy free fries on orders of $15 or more including a Buffalo Chicken Sandwich.