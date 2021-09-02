Shake Shack and Milk Bar Team Up on Limited-Edition Shakes

Shake Shack is teaming up with Milk Bar on two limited-edition shakes: a Chocolate Birthday Cake Shake and Cornflake Chocolate Drizzle Shake. The shake duo will be available at Shake Shack locations nationwide and for pickup and delivery on Shake Shack’s website or app starting Friday, September 3. Pricing starts at $5.99.

The collaboration was born of a genuine friendship between the Shake Shack and Milk Bar brands (both New York-based) and blend Shake Shack’s frozen custards with Milk Bar’s modern desserts for a delicious, sweet treat. Descriptions of the two shakes are below:

Chocolate Birthday Cake Shake - features Milk Bar B’Day crumbs and Milk Bar B’Day frosting, hand-spun with chocolate cake frozen custard, topped with whipped cream and rainbow sprinkles

Cornflake Chocolate Drizzle Shake - made with Milk Bar Cornflake Crunch, hand-spun with malted vanilla frozen custard, topped with Milk Bar chocolate fudge drizzle and mini marshmallows

To celebrate the new collaboration, Shake Shack is giving away free shakes to lucky fans in honor of their birthdays. Every Friday in September, fans can head to Shake Shack’s Instagram Stories (@shakeshack), where they’ll use the B’Day Randomizer to select random calendar dates. If your birthday is selected, be one of the first 50 followers to slide into Shake Shack’s DMs, and they’ll send a discount code for a free shake via the Shack app.