Shake Shack and Pinky Cole Join Forces on NYC Collaboration

As part of Shake Shack’s collab series Now Serving, Shake Shack’s culinary team has joined forces with restaurateur Pinky Cole and her Slutty Vegan team to create a one-of-a-kind, limited-time menu item for a good cause: the SluttyShack. After a one-day-only collab at the Old Fourth Ward Shack in Atlanta, around the corner from Slutty Vegan’s Edgewood location and one of Shake Shack’s most popular collabs to date, the vegan burger will be available in limited quantities on Wednesday, August 11 at the Shake Shack in Harlem, NY - the neighborhood where Pinky opened her first restaurant, Pinky’s, in 2014 - during Harlem Week, a ten-day live and virtual experience celebrating the people, arts, culture, entertainment and history that Harlem is known for throughout the world. Proceeds from the vegan burger will be donated directly to ROAR, a community of hospitality leaders advocating for New York City’s independent restaurant industry and creating a path to a sustainable future.

“Over the last year, we’ve all heard of Pinky Cole and the impact she’s making, not just in Atlanta and New York, but across the country,” says Mark Rosati, Culinary Director of Shake Shack. “Having the chance to collaborate with her and her team on this burger has been an honor - not only has it been fun and creative, but it’s been inspiring. We’re proud to work alongside the Slutty Vegan team and support communities near and dear to us both, and after a successful run in Atlanta, we’re excited to bring the SluttyShack to our New York fans, too.”

The cheeky “SluttyShack” features a Shake Shack veggie patty (only available at select locations) topped with Pinky’s secret Slut Dust, lemon ginger kale, caramelized onions, vegan ranch and vegan mayo on Slutty Vegan’s signature toasted Hawaiian bun. The burger is 100 percent vegan and combines Slutty Vegan’s “the secret is in the sauce” mantra with Shake Shack’s all-American burger. Priced at $8.49, the burger will be available for purchase in-store, through pickup on Shake Shack’s website or delivery and pickup via the Shack app.

The partnership for this limited-time menu item is part of Shake Shack’s “Now Serving” series, where the brand is collaborating with local chefs across America to give back and support local organizations and create unique and delicious menu items. The series highlights Shake Shack’s mission to Stand for Something Good, from its commitment to delivering the ultimate guest experience and sourcing of premium ingredients to supporting and investing in the people and communities around the world.

“Our mission isn’t to tell people to go vegan – but rather, to inspire guests to open up horizons with something new and different. Partnering with Shake Shack is a natural way of furthering this mission—enjoy one of America’s most beloved burger spots, but try it with a twist,” says Pinky Cole, founder and CEO of Slutty Vegan. “Philanthropy is the core of who I am, and I’m encouraged by Shake Shack’s aligned outlook on giving back to its communities. Our goal with this collab is to build support for communities and industries close to our hearts.”

To celebrate the collab at Harlem Shack, guests will enjoy live entertainment from New York’s own DJ Menyu, an appearance from Pinky Cole and custom SluttyShack swag, available while supplies last.