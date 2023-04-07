Shake Shack and The Super Mario Bros. Team Up on Special Collab

To celebrate the release of Nintendo and Illumination’s The Super Mario Bros. Movie in theaters April 5, Shake Shack is teaming up with the upcoming film to offer an experience for the fans in New York. The movie “takeover” of the DUMBO Shack is inspired by the world created within the movie, featuring visual and physical elements fans have likely experienced through the trailer.

The DUMBO Shack will also have exclusive menu items, including a Gold Star Shake and 4 Cheese ‘Shroom + Fire Sauce. The in-store experience will open to the public starting Friday, March 31 through Sunday, April 2. The first 100 guests each day will even receive free Mario and Shake Shack swag, complete with custom backpacks, Mario and Luigi hats, shirts and more.

For folks who may not be in the New York area, Shake Shack is offering the chance to win free The Super Mario Bros. Movie tickets for any guest who orders the ‘Shroom Burger via the Shack App or shakeshack.com from Thursday, March 30 to Sunday, April 2.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie Shack Takeover + Promotion

National Promotion

Simply order a ‘Shroom Burger via the Shack App or shakeshack.com and you’ll automatically be in the running to score entry to a screening of Nintendo and Illumination’s The Super Mario Bros. Movie

Fans can also enter at the Sweepstakes Entry Website

Thursday, March 30, 2023 to Sunday, April 2, 2023

Terms & Conditions: No purchase or payment of any kind is necessary to enter or win. A purchase will not increase your chances of winning. Void where prohibited. Sweepstakes only open to entrants 18 years of older residing in one of the 50 United States or the District of Columbia. Sweepstakes starts on March 30 and ends on April 2, 2023. Odds of winning a Prize will depend on the total number of eligible entries received. Sponsored by Shake Shack Enterprises, LLC, 225 Varick St., Suite 301, New York, NY 10014.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie Experience and Limited-Time Menu Items

Guests can order specialty The Super Mario Bros. Movie menu items and explore an immersive experience filled with elements inspired by the film, including exclusive photo moments

Gold Star Shake: Hand-spun peach and strawberry frozen custard, topped with whipped cream, blue sprinkles, and a dried star fruit ($6.79)

4 Cheese ‘Shroom + Fire Sauce: Crisp-fried portobello mushroom filled with melted muenster and cheddar cheese, topped with fontina and parmesan cheese, a Calabrian chili tomato sauce with pepperoni, and arugula on a toasted potato bun ($9.99)

DUMBO Shack: 2 Water St., Brooklyn, NY

Friday, March 31, 2023 through Sunday, April 2, 2023