Shake Shack and Zero Acre Farms Working Together on Cleaner Frying Oil

Zero Acre Farms, a food company focused on delicious, healthy and environmentally friendly cooking oil, announced a partnership with Shake Shack on a pilot program using Zero Acre oil for frying. Beginning today, two of the fast casual chain’s locations in New York City will exclusively fry with Zero Acre oil instead of soybean oil.

The tests at the Hudson Yards and Battery Park City Shacks are among the first deployments of Zero Acre oil in the foodservice sector and are part of Shake Shack’s ongoing commitment to Stand for Something Good across its operations and in the community. Menu items that will utilize Zero Acre oil include Shake Shack’s fan-favorite Crinkle Cut Fries, ‘Shroom Burger, Shack Stack, Veggie Shack, Chicken Shack, Chicken Bites and new limited-time Hot Menu items.

“Shake Shack has always been in a league of its own, with an iconic brand, deep culinary roots, and premium ingredients at a great value. We’re excited to further elevate the taste of their fries, chicken, and other menu items with cleaner frying in Zero Acre oil. This partnership combines the deliciousness that Shake Shack is known for with the health and sustainability focus of Zero Acre, allowing diners to feel good with every bite,” says Jeff Nobbs, co-founder and CEO of Zero Acre Farms.

“Like many food businesses, our menu items depend on the natural environment so we can continue serving guests the food they love,” says Jeffrey Amoscato, Senior Vice President of Supply Chain and Menu Innovation at Shake Shack. “It’s why we are continuously exploring new ways to reduce our environmental footprint, including partnerships with companies like Zero Acre who are creating sustainable food solutions. We remain committed to exploring initiatives that help us become a more sustainable business including the reduction of waste across operations, and collaborating with farmers, and suppliers on a regular basis.”

Zero Acre oil is made from rain-fed sugarcane plants, the world’s highest yielding crop, which results in a neutral and versatile cooking oil that performs well in high heat and allows the flavor of ingredients to shine. Home and restaurant chefs love cooking with Zero Acre oil’s clean taste and high smoke point for delicious food that can feel lighter and less greasy. Zero Acre oil is high in heart-healthy monounsaturated fat, which is more stable for frying than the polyunsaturated fats found in most vegetable oils. This pilot is one of the many actions Shake Shack is taking as part of its annual release of their Stand For Something Good Summary.

As the second ingredient in most fried foods and the third most consumed food in the world, vegetable oils now account for 20 percent of American calories, and replacing them with healthier, more environmentally friendly options could have a significant positive impact on human and planetary health. Shake Shack’s pilot with Zero Acre oil kicks off during Climate Week NYC, the largest annual climate event of its kind in the U.S., and Shake Shack is the first in the city to offer menu items made with Zero Acre oil.