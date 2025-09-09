Shake Shack is launching a new fall menu that reimagines comfort food in a way that only Shake Shack can. Introducing: Shake Shack’s French Onion Menu, featuring the decadent flavors of French Onion Soup, available exclusively on the Shack App starting today, September 9, and in all U.S. Shacks Friday, September 12.

The menu brings together high-quality ingredients and the craveable flavors of Gruyère cheese, caramelized onions, and garlic parmesan for fall-ready burgers and fries. To complete the new menu, Shake Shack is debuting a brand new side: its first-ever Onion Rings, the most requested side from Shack fans, a crispy, beer-battered take on the classic.

And, back by popular demand, Shake Shack’s beloved Coffee Shake is returning ahead of National Coffee Day (September 29). The shake is made with dark roast coffee and house-made vanilla frozen custard, now available at Shacks nationwide.