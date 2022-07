Shake Shack is offering a buy one, get one promotion on all classic and featured shakes, available weekdays from 2 to 5 p.m. through the end of August. Here’s how it works: Open the Shack App or head to shakeshack.com to place an order

Add two shakes to your cart

Make sure your order is scheduled for a weekday (M-F) 2-5PM at your local Shack

Use code SHAKEUP at checkout

