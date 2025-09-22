Shake Shack Inc. announced the appointment of Michael Fanuele as Chief Brand Officer, effective Monday, September 15. Fanuele will report into Rob Lynch, CEO of Shake Shack and his role marks a new addition to the Company’s leadership structure.

As Chief Brand Officer, Fanuele will oversee Advertising, Paid Media and Insights and Analytics working in close collaboration with Chief Growth Officer Steph So and Chief Communications Officer Luke DeRouen to advance Shake Shack’s marketing strategy. Fanuele has been supporting Shake Shack as a consultant since earlier this year, where he played a key role in strategic brand positioning and the selection of a new creative agency partner.

“Over the past year, we’ve built a strong foundation in the operations of our Shacks, and now we’re accelerating our efforts to connect with more guests through bold, sales-driving marketing,” said Rob Lynch, CEO of Shake Shack. “With Michael stepping in as our new Chief Brand Officer, we’re excited to take this next step in evolving our marketing model. His creativity, experience and leadership will help us continue building demand for our best-in-class culinary innovation, optimizing our media investments and strengthening the Shake Shack brand for years to come.”

Fanuele is a seasoned brand and media strategist who has created market-shaping work for leading companies including Dos Equis, Arby’s, Cadillac, Charles Schwab, Cheerios, The Economist, and Volvo. He has held senior leadership roles across agencies and brands, serving as Chief Strategy Officer at Fallon and Havas before joining General Mills in 2014 as the company’s first-ever Chief Creative Officer. Fanuele has also served as President of Assembly Media, SVP of Brand & Strategy at fintech start-up ZenBusiness, and most recently founded LAB OF CREATIVE COMMERCE, a consultancy partnering with high-growth brands.

“Shake Shack is a brand built on the strongest stuff: a genuine love for the people we serve and the mind-blowing food those people deserve,” said Michael Fanuele, Chief Brand Officer. “What an awesome honor to join Rob and this superstar team for the next great leap we’ll take, bringing the world’s best burgers and shakes to every corner that needs them — and trust me, every corner needs them.”