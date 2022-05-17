Shake Shack Begins Testing Plant-Based Chocolate Frozen Custard

NotCo, a fast-growing food-tech pioneer that’s disrupting plant-based innovation with its proprietary AI technology, and Shake Shack, which serves elevated versions of American classics using only the best ingredients, announced the debut of two delicious plant-based offerings. Both the Non-Dairy Chocolate Custard and Non-Dairy Chocolate Shake will be tested in 10 select Shake Shack locations in New York and South Florida throughout the summer.

Shake Shack will be the first US food service partner to feature NotCo powered products on its menu. With a mission to reinvent the food industry by creating plant-based replacements for animal products that are so delicious you can’t taste the difference, there was no greater test than Shake Shack’s infamous hand-spun daily frozen custard and milkshakes.

Using a combination of technology with AI chefs and R&D teams, NotCo was able to replicate the same rich flavor, creaminess and functionality as the existing items, replacing both dairy and egg components, in under four months. The Non-Dairy Chocolate Frozen Custard is a proprietary formula, and the Non-Dairy Chocolate Shake is a mixture of the custard and NotMilk.

“Shake Shack is a brand that I’ve always loved, and grew up enjoying,” says Matias Muchnick, CEO and Co-Founder of NotCo. “Their food is unfussy, consistently delicious, and high quality. In a way, Shake Shack has created the perfect blueprint for what we want to emulate with our plant-based foods, and we’re so excited to be kicking off this journey into Food Service with their team.”

“We have been looking at the plant-based space for a while and are so excited to be partnering with an innovative food-tech leader such as NotCo,” says Jeff Amoscato, SVP of Supply Chain and Menu Innovation. “Non-dairy custard and shakes have been something our guests have wanted and we are looking forward to seeing where this test takes us.”

Non-Dairy Chocolate Custard and Chocolate Shake powered by NotCo will be available as an exclusive test at the following Shacks: Winter Park, Garden Mall, Miami Beach, The Falls Coral Gables, Astor Place, Midtown East, Harlem, Upper East Side and Battery Park City.