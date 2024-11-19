In a sky-high collaboration that’s sure to make your taste buds take off, Delta is teaming up with Shake Shack to serve delicious burgers at 30,000 feet.

Delta’s first-of-its-kind partnership with Shake Shack will begin on flights out of Boston on Dec. 1, with plans for expansion to other U.S. markets throughout 2025. Customers sitting in First Class on routes over 900 miles will be able to pre-select a Shake Shack Cheeseburger as their meal option.

“A delicious cheeseburger is an iconic comfort food – our customers know that which is why burgers are one of the top ordered menu items we offer, and we’re thrilled to elevate the offering with Shake Shack,” said Stephanie Laster, Managing Director of Onboard Service. “However, our partnership with Shake Shack goes beyond the burger. Shake Shack’s people-first culture and commitment to enriching their neighborhoods are spot on with our own brand values of service excellence and helping the communities we serve.”

Whether it’s your first time having one of their iconic burgers or you’re a long-time fan, you’ll enjoy premium ingredients in every bite. The Shake Shack Cheeseburger features a 100% Angus beef patty, topped with cheese and served on a toasted potato bun. You can customize your burger to create the signature ShackBurger, with toppings like tomato, lettuce and Shake Shack’s famous ShackSauce, all served on the side. The meal also features chips, a Caesar salad, and a dark chocolate brownie reminiscent of Shack Attack flavors from some of the brand’s dessert offerings.

“At Shake Shack, we’re always looking for new and innovative ways to meet our guests where they are, even at 35,000 feet,” said Michael Kark, President of Global Licensing at Shake Shack. “Taking our beloved cheeseburger to new heights, Shake Shack is proud to partner with Delta as we elevate the in-flight dining and hospitality experience for travelers across the country.”

The Shake Shack Cheeseburger will be available via pre-select; customers can make and edit their entrée selection up to 24 hours in advance using the Fly Delta app or a link in their email, starting seven days before departure.

The collaboration between Delta and Shake Shack builds on Delta’s longstanding relationship with Union Square Hospitality Group (USHG) and Danny Meyer, Founder & Executive Chairman of USHG, who also founded Shake Shack. Meals from Union Square Events, USHG’s catering arm, are available on select Delta flights out of JFK.

