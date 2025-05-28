Shake Shack announced significant chances to its loyalty and digital strategy with new promotions.

Here are the details:

Rolling out a $1 soda offer for app users starting today, 5/28 – available for small or large sodas, with no promo code or additional purchase required. Branded as a “Shack Hack,” the company plans to roll out other deals in the future to reward and offer value to app users.

Launching “Challenges,” the first iteration of the brand’s long-awaited loyalty offering next Thursday, 6/5 – taking a gamified, experience-centric approach to formally connect with and reward loyal guests. This first step into loyalty is something guests have been asking for and is designed to drive frequency, encouraging guests to visit more often to complete Challenges and win rewards. This kickoff is designed to lay the foundation for a more robust loyalty platform.

“Challenges” will be available to guests through the Shack App and on shakeshack.com with an account – as Shake Shack sees a growing number of digital sales (38% in Q1) the brand sees strong opportunity to connect with guests through these channels to drive growth.

Challenge 1: Order any burger on two separate occasions within 30 days to receive $10 off your next visit.

Order any burger on two separate occasions within 30 days to receive $10 off your next visit. Challenge 2: Available in July, order any BBQ sandwich on two separate visits before August 6 to unlock $5 off your next visit. This challenge is focused on our new Summer BBQ LTO platform.

Both initiatives align with Shake Shack’s ambitious plans to expand to 1,500 company-owned U.S. locations, with a focus on driving traffic, increasing frequency, and building deeper loyalty to the Shake Shack brand.