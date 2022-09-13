Shake Shack Gets Spicy with New Menu Launch

Shake Shack is turning up the heat and giving its classics a kick with new (and HOT) ingredients made possible by First We Feast’s viral YouTube series, Hot Ones. These items will be available at Shake Shack locations nationwide on Friday, September 16, but fans looking to test their taste buds sooner can get exclusive early access starting Tuesday, September 13 using the Shack App.

Shake Shack continues to push the envelope by elevating its menu with premium ingredients and unique offerings for guests. Menu descriptions below:

Hot Ones Burger: 100 percent Angus beef burger topped with our Hot Ones Spicy ShackSauce, crispy, applewood smoked bacon and Monterey Jack cheese on a toasted potato bun (Starting price $8.29)

Hot Ones Chicken: Crispy, white-meat chicken topped with our Hot Ones Spicy ShackSauce, crispy, applewood smoked bacon and Monterey Jack cheese on a toasted potato bun (Starting price $8.59)

Hot Ones Cheese Fries: Crispy crinkle cuts topped with our cheese sauce and dusted with Aleppo Pepper, served with Hot Ones Spicy ShackSauce (Starting price $5.09)

Hot Ones Bacon Cheese Fries: Crispy crinkle cuts topped with applewood-smoked bacon, our cheese sauce and dusted with Aleppo pepper, served with Hot Ones Spicy ShackSauce (Starting price $6.29)

In true Hot Ones fashion, Shake Shack is entering uncharted Scoville territory by offering The Last Dab: Apollo packet. Made with a new pepper from Smokin’ Ed Currie, The Last Dab: Apollo is the first of its kind and is a must-have for Shack fans looking to rev up the spice level on these new offerings.