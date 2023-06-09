Shake Shack Greets Summer with New Lemonades

Shake Shack is kicking off summer with new classic lemonades that feature real fruits including strawberry, mango, dragonfruit, and more. For the first time, guests can opt to “boost” their Lemonade by ordering it naturally caffeinated. See Lemonade descriptions below:

Strawberry Lemonade: Real strawberry and house-made lemonade.

Mango Passionade: Real mango and passion fruit mixed with house-made lemonade.

Dragonfruit Pomegranate Lemonade: Real dragonfruit and pomegranate mixed with house-made lemonade.