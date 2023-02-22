Shake Shack to Host Fine-Dining Experience, The Truffle Table

Shake Shack is taking its fine dining-inspired roots to new heights by launching The Truffle Table, which is a VIP guest experience to enjoy the new White Truffle menu in the lap of luxury, all without breaking the bank. A $20 per person (plus tax) prix fixe tasting menu that includes:

A fancy table for two complete with fine china, white tablecloths and more

A White Truffle Burger

A White Truffle ‘Shroom Burger

Parmesan Fries with White Truffle Sauce

Unlimited Shack canned wine by Gotham Winery

A Shake of your choosing

Unlimited beverage of choice

A bottle of Regalis truffle oil and a chocolate truffle from Thierry Atlan

Locations include:

West Village, New York

Wilshire Blvd, Santa Monica

West Loop, Chicago

Newbury Street, Boston

Piedmont Park, Atlanta

Brickell, Miami

Domain, Austin

Rice Village, Houston

Dupont Circle, Washington D.C.

Midtown Village, Philadelphia

John Karangis, Executive Chef and VP of Culinary Innovation at Shake Shack, says, “We can’t wait to test this new fine dining experience with our guests to honor one of the most exquisite and luxurious ingredients in our pantry, the white truffle. From start to finish, we want guests to feel the most premium experience at Shake Shack from the food and wine to the table settings and music. It will be a night you won’t forget.”