Shake Shack is bringing the heat with the launch of its first-ever Dog Days menu—a bold, new lineup of limited-time hot dogs, all built on Shake Shack’s classic Flat Top Dog made with 100% Vienna Beef from the pros in Chicago. The menu is available starting today, July 15, for a limited time—and just in time for National Hot Dog Day (July 16).
Inspired by nostalgic American favorites, these dogs are topped with craveable combos like Angus beef chili, fried pickles, chopped bacon, melted cheese and crispy onions. And for even more sizzle, Shake Shack is offering a special deal throughout the campaign: 2 Hot Dogs (Classic or limited-time) for just $8.
“Dog Days” Hot Dog Lineup:
Pricing ranges between $4.99 – $7.99
- Angus Beef Chili Dog: 100% Vienna® Beef hot dog topped with Shake Shack’s 100% Angus beef chili and crispy onions on a toasted potato bun.
- High Heat Dog: 100% Vienna® Beef hot dog topped with melted cheddar and American cheese, a hot pepper blend of cayenne, garlic, and paprika, and chopped cherry peppers on a toasted potato bun.
- Fried Pickle Dog: 100% Vienna® Beef hot dog topped with Shake Shack’s fried pickles, chopped applewood-smoked bacon, and melted cheddar and American cheese on a toasted potato bun.
- Crispy Onion Cheese Dog: 100% Vienna® Beef hot dog topped with melted cheddar and American cheese and crispy onions on a toasted potato bun.
- Classic Hot Dog: 100% beef from the pros at Vienna® Beef in Chicago
- Angus Beef Chili Cheese Dog: 100% Vienna® Beef hot dog topped with Shake Shack’s 100% Angus beef chili, melted cheddar and American cheese, and crispy onions on a toasted potato bun.