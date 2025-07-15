Shake Shack is bringing the heat with the launch of its first-ever Dog Days menu—a bold, new lineup of limited-time hot dogs, all built on Shake Shack’s classic Flat Top Dog made with 100% Vienna Beef from the pros in Chicago. The menu is available starting today, July 15, for a limited time—and just in time for National Hot Dog Day (July 16).

Inspired by nostalgic American favorites, these dogs are topped with craveable combos like Angus beef chili, fried pickles, chopped bacon, melted cheese and crispy onions. And for even more sizzle, Shake Shack is offering a special deal throughout the campaign: 2 Hot Dogs (Classic or limited-time) for just $8.

“Dog Days” Hot Dog Lineup:

Pricing ranges between $4.99 – $7.99



