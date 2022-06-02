Shake Shack Introduces New Limited-Edition Shakes for Pride

Shake Shack is launching three limited edition shakes for Pride. This year, 3 percent of sales from the shakes, with a minimum donation of $75,000, will support The Trevor Project - an ongoing partner since 2017.

The Trevor Project is the world’s largest suicide prevention and mental health organization for LGBTQ young people, providing free and confidential crisis intervention programs via a 24/7 phone lifeline, chat, and text. This year, Shake Shack’s donation is supporting The Trevor Project's Stories of Pride campaign to make sure every single LGBTQ young person is able to live their story of pride authentically.

This year’s Shake Shack theme for Pride is “Together is Sweeter,” a nod to the trio of shakes, but also underscoring the joy of gathering together to celebrate at Pride parades after the last two years. Pricing starts at $5.99:

Chocolate Churro Shake

Hand-spun cinnamon churro frozen custard, topped with spiced dark chocolate sauce, topped with whipped cream and cinnamon waffle cone crumbles

OREO Funnel Cake Shake

OREO cookies and funnel cake crunch hand spun with vanilla frozen custard, topped with chocolate whipped cream

Sprinkle Cookie Shake

Cookie butter frozen custard hand spun with rainbow crispies and topped with whipped cream and sprinkles