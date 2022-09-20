Shake Shack Joins The Sims 4 Universe

Shake Shack is partnering with mod creators to build the brand’s very own Shake Shack location and menu items for The Sims 4.

Before the metaverse, there was The Sims, the best-selling life-simulation game, which exploded in popularity during the pandemic. Shake Shack worked with Tumblr mod creators BeansBuilds and Insimnia to create a Shack structure and menu items, including burgers, chicken sandwich, chicken bites, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard and beer & wine, respectively. The builds can be downloaded for play on BeansBuilds and Insimnia’s Tumblrs. In the Shack, players can learn all about Shake Shack’s high-quality menu items made with premium ingredients. There may even be a hidden easter egg in the Shack for hungry players as well.

This past weekend, Shake Shack partnered with Twitch streamer KelseyDangerous to host a sponsored stream where she introduced viewers to the Shake Shack mod.