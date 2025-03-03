Shake Shack has just launched its best deal yet. Now through March 15, Shake Shack is offering its first-ever combo meal, featuring the Chicken Shack, crinkle cut fries and a small soda, for just $9.99 at Shacks nationwide. Here’s how to get it:

Add a Chicken Shack, small soda and order of classic fries to cart, when ordering via kiosk in-Shack or on the Shack App or website

Enter code CHICKEN at checkout

The promotion will apply a discount, bringing the Chicken Combo to $9.99. Limit one time use per order

Shake Shack’s Chicken Shack is made with crispy, white-meat chicken breast that’s always fresh (never frozen) and antibiotic-free, served over lettuce, pickles and buttermilk herb mayo on a toasted potato bun.

To celebrate its first-ever combo, Shake Shack is searching for its first-ever mascot – Chickette. The brand is looking for one person who can bring its first mascot to life. More to come on Shake Shack’s social channels this week.