Shake Shack Launches 'Hot Menu' Nationwide for Limited Time

The summer temps may be going down, but Shake Shack is turning up the heat and launching a spicy new “Hot Menu” nationwide.

Shake Shack is bringing its Hot Chicken sandwich back for the fourth time. In addition to the fan favorite Hot Chicken, Shake Shack is releasing a fiery Spicy Shackmeister Burger, Spicy Fries with Ranch Sauce and Spicy Cheese Fries with Ranch Sauce. Each item is dusted with Shake Shack’s signature spice blend to bring the heat and the flavor.

The Hot Menu is now available, for a limited time.

Shake Shack’s New Hot Menu

Hot Chicken

Crispy, white-meat chicken breast spiced with Shake Shack’s own hot pepper blend, topped with pickles and Shack-made cherry pepper slaw.

Starts at $8.39

Spicy Shackmeister Burger

100% Angus beef cheeseburger spiced with Shake Shack’s own hot pepper blend, topped with crispy onions, chopped cherry peppers and ShackSauce.

Starts at $7.99

Spicy Fries with Ranch Sauce

Crispy crinkle cut fries spiced with Shake Shack’s own hot pepper blend, served with Shack ranch sauce.

Starts at $4.09

Spicy Cheese Fries with Ranch Sauce

Crispy crinkle cut fries topped with cheese sauce and spiced with Shake Shack’s own hot pepper blend, served with Shack ranch sauce.

Starts at $5.09