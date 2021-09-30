Shake Shack Launches New Milkshake to Raise Funds for Dana-Farber Cancer Institute's Boston Marathon Team

Shake Shack announces that they will be supporting the fundraising efforts of the Dana-Farber Marathon Challenge team through its Boston-exclusive Marathon Mocha shake ($5.99), which can be ordered Thursday, October 7 through Monday, October 11. With over 300 runners for the 2021 race, the Dana-Farber Marathon Challenge team raises funds to benefit the Claudia Adams Barr Program in Innovative Basic Cancer Research, which supports promising cancer research in its earliest stages, at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute.

The Marathon Mocha shake features MA-based Cometeer coffee hand spun with chocolate frozen custard and topped with whipped cream. It will be available at 10 of Shake Shack’s Massachusetts locations: Arsenal Yards (Watertown), Assembly Row (Somerville), Boston Seaport, Burlington Mall, The Street at Chestnut Hill, Legacy Place (Dedham), Downtown Crossing (Boston), Harvard Square (Cambridge), Newbury Street (Boston) and Woburn Village. Cometeer partners with the best names in specialty coffee and features a roster of roasters spanning the country to make delicious coffee like never before, brewed better through science and flash-frozen at peak flavor inside the first 100% recyclable capsule. The Marathon Mocha shake uses Comeeter’s roasting partner Equator Coffee and its “Mocha Java'' — a Medium Roast with notes of berries and chocolatey.

“We are very excited to celebrate this year’s marathon with the Marathon Mocha shake,” says Brian Hickey, Chestnut Hill Shake Shack General Manager and past marathon runner. “The Boston Marathon is part of what makes this city so special. It brings together people from all over the world to not only accomplish a personal goal, but to also raise money for non-profit causes important to them. We’re honored to partner with the Dana-Farber Marathon Challenge running team to support the efforts of a beloved Boston organization that cares for people both near and far.”

“We are grateful to Shake Shack for serving up ‘Marathon Mochas’ to support the Dana-Farber Marathon Challenge on race day,” says Jan Ross, Assistant Vice President, Running Programs, Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and the Jimmy Fund. “Their gift directly benefits cancer research in its earliest stages, where support is most needed. With the help of Shake Shack’s loyal customers, we are one step closer to a world without cancer.”

On race day (Monday, October 11), the Newbury Street Shack - a block away from the Marathon finish line - also invites spectators to stop by and enjoy their Marathon Mocha shake while they decorate signs to cheer on runners and keep energies high with the help of a DJ on the Shack’s patio. Marathon-themed swag will be given away all day along with water bottles for runners. The Newbury Street Shack is located at 234-236 Newbury Street and is open daily from 11AM to 10PM.