Shake Shack Launches New Picnic Kits Perfect for Outdoor Dining

Shake Shack is closing out National Picnic Month in July with an experience to bring guests back to its Madison Square Park roots. The brand is celebrating the launch of its new plant-based menu items and encouraging guests to “veg out” with a new picnic kit, curated for outdoor dining at parks across the country, available starting today.

Each “Veg Out” picnic kit comes with lunch for two - featuring the new Veggie Shack, made from real, seasonal vegetables and grains, and Non-Dairy Chocolate Frozen Custard, made with NotMilk, the sustainable, plant-based beverage that tastes, cooks and blends just like milk from NotCo. Also included are beverages, cutlery, dishware, napkins, a frisbee, playing cards and picnic accessories including a Dock & Bay Picnic Blanket, Supergoop! Play Sunscreen, S’well Ice Cream Chiller (to keep the frozen custard cold) and a Bluetooth speaker—all packed up in a premium picnic basket. Guests can reserve a picnic kit ($60/kit, a $250+ value) via this microsite to pick up at select Shacks around the U.S. on Saturday, July 29 or Sunday, July 30.

Those who may not be near participating Shacks can snag a FREE classic Shake with any Veggie Shack purchase via the Shack App or shakeshack.com with code VEGGIETIME, from July 24 through July 30.