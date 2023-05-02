Shake Shack Launches New Plant-Based Items Nationwide

Shake Shack is unveiling three new plant-based menu items after extensive R&D and tests at New York City locations—a Veggie Shack, made from real, seasonal vegetables and grains, and a Non-Dairy Chocolate Shake and Non-Dairy Chocolate Frozen Custard, made with NotMilk, the sustainable, plant-based beverage that tastes, cooks and blends just like milk from NotCo.

Fans asked for a Shack-worthy veggie burger, and this version was born from testing different iterations over the course of five years. The shake and frozen custard are Shake Shack’s first-ever non-dairy shake and frozen custard. Made with premium ingredients and for ALL to enjoy, the three new items are additions to Shake Shack’s core menu.

Veggie Shack:

Veggie burger packed with mushrooms, sweet potatoes, carrots, farro, and quinoa, topped with American cheese, crispy onions, pickles and ShackSauce

Starts at $8.29

Available at Shacks nationwide starting Friday May 5, but fans can get exclusive early access via the Shack App starting Tuesday, May 2

Non-Dairy Chocolate Shake:

Hand-spun chocolatey, creamy, plant-based, non-dairy frozen custard made with NotMilk

Starts at $6.39

Available at Shacks nationwide starting Tuesday, May 2

Non-Dairy Frozen Custard:

Chocolatey, creamy scoops of plant-based, non-dairy frozen custard made with NotMilk

Starts at $4.69