Shake Shack to Open 13th Massachusetts Location

Shake Shack announced it will open its doors to its next newest, and 13th overall, Massachusetts location in Boston on Monday, December 5 at 11AM. The Shack is located at Prudential Center in Hynes Court adjacent to the U.S. Post Office. Nestled in the heart of Boston’s Back Bay neighborhood, Prudential Center is New England’s number one shopping and dining destination, featuring over 65 shops, eateries, and attractions.

Prudential Center’s Shake Shack will be open Monday to Saturday from 11AM to 10PM and from 11AM to 9PM on Sunday. The Pru Shack will celebrate its opening day with Shack swag giveaways, balloons, and by donating $1 to The Trustees of Reservations for every burger sold on opening day, which is part of Shake Shack’s larger mission to Stand for Something Good. The Trustees of Reservations is a non-profit land conservation and historic preservation organization dedicated to preserving natural and historic places in Massachusetts.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Shake Shack to Prudential Center and bring their iconic burgers and fries to both visitors and locals. Prudential Center has long been a destination for local and national culinary tastemakers, and Shake Shack’s family-friendly menu is a welcome addition to the Center,” says Bryan Koop, Executive Vice President of BXP’s Boston region.

The 3,660 square foot Prudential Center Shack will open with Shake Shack’s classic menu, featuring the ShackBurger, crinkle-cut fries and hand-spun shakes. The Pru Shack will also open with Shake Shack’s holiday shakes, which recently returned to the menu: Christmas Cookie Shake, Chocolate Milk & Cookies Shake, and the Chocolate Peppermint Shake. Guests can also place orders for pickup via the Shack app or online.