Shake Shack to Open in Boston-Based Casino Hotel

Following the successful opening of its Somerville (Assembly Row) and Burlington Mall locations earlier this summer, Shake Shack is opening its next newest, and eleventh overall, Massachusetts location at Encore Boston Harbor (1 Broadway in Everett) on Saturday, September 11th at 11AM. The Shack will be located on the main casino floor as part of Encore’s new WynnBET Sports Bar. Situated on the Mystic River, Encore Boston Harbor features more than 210,000 square-feet of gaming space, 671 spacious hotel rooms, a spa, salon and fitness center, specialty retail shops, a variety of dining and lounge venues and more than 50,000 square feet of ballroom and meeting spaces.

The Encore Shake Shack will be open daily from 11AM to 2AM. The Encore Shack will celebrate its opening day by donating $1 to Project Bread for every burger sold, which is part of Shake Shack’s larger mission to Stand for Something Good. Project Bread connects people and communities in Massachusetts to reliable sources of food while advocating for policies that make food more accessible—so that no one goes hungry.

“We are incredibly excited to partner with the Wynn team and join the dynamic dining options at Encore Boston Harbor and bring our classic burgers and shakes to a fun and lively atmosphere,” says Andrew McCaughan, Chief Development Officer of Shake Shack. “We continue to be grateful to the Greater Boston area for enthusiastically welcoming us over the years, especially this summer, and are excited to share the Shack experience with even more Massachusetts locals and visitors alike with this opening.”

The Encore Shack will feature a curated menu of Shack favorites, such as the ShackBurger, crinkle-cut fries and hand-spun classic and specialty shakes, including two new limited-edition flavors that are in collaboration with Milk Bar: Chocolate Birthday Cake Shake (Milk Bar B’Day crumbs and Milk Bar B’Day frosting hand-spun with chocolate cake frozen custard, topped with whipped cream and rainbow sprinkles) and Cornflake Chocolate Drizzle Shake (Milk Bar Cornflake Crunch hand-spun with malted vanilla frozen custard, topped with Milk Bar chocolate fudge drizzle and mini marshmallows).

The Shack welcomes guests to enjoy their meal at and within the WynnBET Sports Bar or while playing at a gaming table or machine. Guests can place orders directly from the Shack’s counter or via the Shack app.