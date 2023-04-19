Shake Shack to Open in Israel in 2024

Shake Shack’s global expansion continues into Israel, with plans to launch in Tel Aviv in 2024.

Shake Shack will partner with Harel Wizel and Yarzin Sella Group to bring Shake Shack to Israel. Harel Wizel is the CEO of Fox Group (TLV: FOX), a fashion and lifestyle retail group with more than 1,000 global stores. Yarzin Sella Group is one of Israel’s leading culinary groups that owns and manages more than 30 restaurant concepts, and operates high-end corporate dining services in more than seven countries.

"From the very first moment Harel Wizel and Yarzin Sella Group approached us, we were blown away by their incredible passion for Shake Shack and their expertise in operating global brands," says Michael Kark, Chief Global Licensing Officer of Shake Shack. "We have long admired the rich and diverse food culture of Israel, and we couldn’t be more excited to arrive in Tel Aviv and reach 15 Shacks across Israel by 2033."

"We're thrilled to bring the iconic Shake Shack experience to Israel and share our passion for high-quality ingredients, hospitality, and community," says Harel Wizel, CEO of Fox Group. "We will secure access to the best locations all around the country, ensuring that we can bring the Shake Shack experience to as many people as possible. Together, we're committed to creating a memorable Shake Shack experience for all our guests."

"I am thrilled that together with Harel Wizel, we will be bringing Shake Shack to Israel," says Yuval Sella, Chairman of Yarzin Sella Group. “We are honored to bring this beloved American brand to our local market and provide our guests with the same exceptional quality and experience that Shake Shack is known for worldwide. This is an exciting milestone for our company, and we look forward to sharing the joy of Shake Shack with the people of Israel. Shake Shack has long been a brand that I have admired, and after getting to know the amazing people behind it, I am even prouder and more excited to bring it to Israel."

Shake Shack, whose mission is to Stand For Something Good, will collaborate with local purveyors and producers to create a one-of-a-kind Shack experience unique for the Israeli community. The menu will feature signature items including the ShackBurger, classic crinkle cut fries, beer, wine and frozen custard ice cream.