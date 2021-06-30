Shake Shack to Open in Somerville, Massachusetts

Shake Shack announced it will open its doors to its newest, and ninth overall, Massachusetts location in Somerville on Monday, July 5th at 11AM. The Shack will be at the base of Assembly Row's newest residential building, Miscela, at 355 Assembly Row alongside the west bank of the Mystic River. Assembly Row is a dynamic and diverse retail, dining, and residential destination that is accessible by car via I-93 as well as from its dedicated Orange Line MBTA station.

The Assembly Row Shack will be open daily from 11AM to 9PM and will celebrate its opening day with Master Model Builder Sean Martin from neighboring LEGOLAND Discovery Center Boston creating Lego versions of the Shack’s iconic menu items starting 11:30AM along with live music in the evening. Additionally, and as part of the company’s larger mission to Stand for Something Good, the Shake Shack will donate $1 to Project Bread for every burger sold on opening day at the Assembly Row Shack. Project Bread connects people and communities in Massachusetts to reliable sources of food while advocating for policies that make food more accessible—so that no one goes hungry.

“We are thrilled to open at Assembly Row and be part of the greater Somerville community with this beautiful space,“ says Andrew McCaughan, Chief Development Officer of Shake Shack. “Boston has welcomed us warmly over the years, and the Assembly Row Shack, which features a new Shack Track walk up window, continues to build on that relationship. We can’t wait to add to that atmosphere and welcome even more Massachusetts locals and visitors alike to enjoy the Shack experience with this opening.”

Featuring Shake Shack’s signature industrial design, the 3,315 square foot Assembly Row Shack welcomes guests to enjoy their meal in the dining room or on the outdoor dining patio. Guests can place orders for delivery or pre-order for pickup via the Shack app. In an exciting addition, The Assembly Row Shack will offer guests a Walk-Up Window as part of Shake Shack’s Shack Track - Shake Shack’s digital pre-ordering and fulfillment experience. To use the Assembly Row Shack Track Walk-Up Window, order via the Shack App and select "Walk-Up Window.”

The Assembly Row Shack menu will feature all the classics, including the ShackBurger, crinkle-cut fries and hand-spun shakes. The Assembly Row Shack will also open with Shake Shack’s new summer menu offerings featuring a Hot Honey Chicken Sandwich, Hot Honey Bites and Hot Honey Fries. Additionally, the lineup includes a trio of cocktail-inspired Summerades - mixed with real fruit and real cane sugar - no artificial sweeteners: Lime Agave Margarita, Piña Punch and Watermelon Mint Mojito (all three non-alcoholic). For a sweet cap on the summer menu, two shakes join the menu: a Cherry Pop Shake hand spun with real Amarena cherry and popping candy, and a Triple Chocolate Chip Shake made with milk, dark, and semi-sweet Preuvian chocolate.