Shake Shack Opens 12th Massachusetts Location

Shake Shack will open its doors to its newest, and 12th overall, Massachusetts location on Friday, October 28 at 11 a.m. The Shack will be part of WS Development’s Derby Street Shops at 100 Derby Street (Suite 505) in Hingham, located near the center’s iconic “The Woody Wall'' mural. Positioned halfway between Boston and Cape Cod, Derby Street is a premier destination with of-the-moment retailers and unique events; with 65 spots to shop and dine, Derby Street is an eclectic collection of local and national brands.

The Derby Street Shack will be open 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday. The Shack will celebrate its opening day with a giveaway of specially designed Hingham-inspired Shake Shack merchandise for the first 100 guests, face-painting and glitter tattoos, courtesy of Art on the Spot, from 3 to 5 p.m., and live music from South Shore’s own Aldous Collins Band from 4 to 6 p.m. Additionally, and as part of the company’s larger mission to Stand for Something Good, Shake Shack will donate $1 to The Trustees of Reservations from every burger sold on opening day at the Derby Street Shack. The Trustees of Reservations is a nonprofit land conservation and historic preservation organization dedicated to preserving natural and historic places in Massachusetts.

“We are thrilled to open at the Derby Street Shops and be part of the greater South Shore community,” says Andrew McCaughan, chief development officer of Shake Shack. “Massachusetts has welcomed us warmly over the years, and we are very excited to expand south of Boston to welcome even more locals and visitors alike to enjoy the Shack experience with this opening.”

“We’re honored to welcome Shake Shack to the South Shore and bring such a renowned restaurant into our mix of dining options. As a family destination, it's the perfect fit for our guests looking for a menu that both kids and adults will love. We can’t wait for the community to experience the Derby Street Shack with all of its signature classics and special new items throughout the seasons,” says Caroline Hessberg, general manager of Derby Street Shops.

Featuring Shake Shack’s signature industrial design, the 4,020-square-foot Derby Street Shack welcomes guests to enjoy their meal in the dining room or on the outdoor dining patio. Guests can place orders for delivery or pre-order for pickup via the Shack app starting Monday, October 31. The Derby Street Shack will offer guests a Walk-Up Window as part of Shake Shack’s Shack Track - Shake Shack’s digital pre-ordering and fulfillment experience. To use the Derby Street Shack Track Walk-Up Window, order via the Shack App and select "Walk-Up Window.”