We’ll be serving ShackBurgers in Vietnam soon! Shake Shack Inc. (“Shake Shack” or the “Company”) (NYSE: SHAK) and licensee Maxim’s Caterers Limited (“Maxim’s”) are expanding their partnership and plan to open 15 Shacks in Vietnam by 2035, with the first flagship location set to debut in 2026.

Maxim’s proudly operates 52 Shake Shack locations across Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, and Thailand. With over 60 years of experience, Maxim’s stands as one of Asia’s premier food and beverage powerhouses, boasting a portfolio of over 2,000 outlets. They excel in delivering exceptional dining experiences across full-service and quick-service restaurants, as well as bakeries and coffee shops, featuring company-owned and world-renowned brands.

“Expanding into Vietnam is an exciting leap forward for Shake Shack,” says Michael Kark, President of Global Licensing at Shake Shack. “With 15 Shacks planned over the next decade, we’re not just growing — we’re planting roots in one of Asia’s most vibrant, food-loving cultures. Maxim’s is the perfect partner to bring our mission to life, with their unmatched local insight, operational excellence, and passion for hospitality. Together, we can’t wait to welcome a whole new community of Shack fans in Vietnam.”

“We have been humbled by Shake Shack’s fans in Asia as well as the warm reception of Maxim’s in Vietnam,” says Michael Wu, Chairman & Managing Director of Maxim’s. “Maxim’s and Shake Shack have established a successful long-time partnership, and we are eager to deepen the relationship in Vietnam with our commitment to quality, community and outstanding guest experiences. Each Shack will reflect the warmth and hospitality that Vietnam is known for, and we can’t wait to welcome guests.”

In keeping with Shake Shack’s fine dining heritage and commitment to thoughtful ingredient sourcing, quality, and hospitality, the menu will feature signature items including the ShackBurger, Chicken Shack and Chicken Bites, crinkle-cut fries, ShackMeister beer, Shack Red and Shack White wine, Shack-made lemonade and freshly spun frozen custard ice cream. Aligned with its purpose to Stand for Something Good, Shake Shack will also partner with local producers, purveyors and artists to support and reflect the vibrant Vietnamese community.