Shake Shack Plans 15 Thailand Locations by 2032, Including Bangkok Flagship

Shake Shack and licensee Maxim’s Caterers Limited are expanding their partnership and plan to open 15 Shacks in Thailand by 2032, targeting the first flagship to open in Bangkok in 2023.

“Shake Shack was born in New York, and Bangkok is another fantastic city with vibrant energy, friendly people and rich culinary traditions, and we can’t wait to serve Thailand their first ShackBurgers soon,” says Michael Kark, Chief Global Licensing Officer of Shake Shack. “Our partner, Maxim’s, has set the bar high and we are thrilled to continue our partnership with them and bring our mutual commitment to quality ingredients and hospitality to our Thai guests.”

Maxim’s currently operates 24 Shake Shacks in Greater China including Shanghai, Beijing, Shenzhen, Nanjing and Guangzhou, as well as Hong Kong and Macau. Maxim's has more than 60 years of experience operating in the food, beverage and retail sectors including full-service and quick-service restaurants, bakeries and coffee shops.

“We have been humbled by Shake Shack’s fans in Asia as well as the warm reception of Maxim’s in Thailand,” says Michael Wu, Chairman & Managing Director of Maxim’s Caterers Ltd. “Maxim’s and Shake Shack have built a trusted partnership and we are excited to carry the relationship forward to Thailand.”

In keeping with Shake Shack’s fine dining heritage and commitment to thoughtful ingredient sourcing, quality, and hospitality, the menu will feature signature items including the ShackBurger, Chicken Shack and Chicken Bites, crinkle-cut fries, ShackMeister beer, Shack Red and Shack White wine, Shack-made lemonade and freshly spun frozen custard ice cream. Aligned with its mission to Stand for Something Good, Shake Shack will also partner with local producers, purveyors and artists to reflect and support the Thailand community.