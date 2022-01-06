Shake Shack Plots Growth in Malaysia

Shake Shack and licensee SPC Group are expanding their partnership, announcing their plan to open 10 Shacks in Malaysia by 2031, starting with the first Shack in 2023.

“We continue to be blown away by the enthusiasm of our fans throughout the world and are thrilled to announce our further development in Southeast Asia,” says Michael Kark, Chief Global Licensing Officer of Shake Shack. “This represents our sixth country in Asia, and together with the SPC Group, we expect to have more than 45 Shake Shacks across Korea, Singapore, and Malaysia by 2031.”

The new agreement increases the total number of contracted Shake Shacks with SPC Group to 45 by 2031. SPC Group is a leading global food company based in South Korea with 30 brands and over 7,000 stores worldwide.

"SPC Group and Shake Shack have established a successful long-time partnership, bringing 28 Shacks to Korea and Singapore over the past five years,” says HeeSoo Hur, Vice President of SPC Group Korea, who has worked with Shake Shack since 2016. “We are eager to deepen the relationship, bringing the brand mission to Stand for Something Good to Malaysia.”