Shake Shack is closing out the year in a BIG way with a new, crave-worthy burger that delivers incredible value. Tomorrow, November 4, Shake Shack is debuting its biggest, boldest burger yet – the Big Shack, available at Shacks nationwide for a limited time.

Featuring two juicy 100% Angus beef patties and layers of melty American cheese, crisp green-leaf lettuce, ripe tomatoes, hand-sliced onions and thick-cut dill pickles – the Big Shack is stacked high with a bonus bun in the middle. Finished with a new secret sauce and priced at just $9.99, it’s serious flavor and serious value in one epic bite.

It may sound familiar, but it’s made different, with quality ingredients and made-to-order care that only Shake Shack can offer.

And because Shake Shack believes great food should bring people together, Shake Shack is also honoring those who serve: on Veterans Day (November 11), all active and retired military personnel can enjoy a FREE Big Shack with military ID, while supplies last. Terms apply.