Shake Shack Releases New Buffalo Chicken Menu Items

Just in time for the biggest football games of the year, Shake Shack is releasing a new Buffalo Chicken Sandwich and Buffalo Spiced Cheese Fries for those craving the spicy flavor of one of America’s favorite football Sunday snacks. For exclusive early access, Shack fans and sports enthusiasts can use the Shack App to order starting Tuesday, January 25. The menu will be available nationwide starting January 28 through April 25.

This playoff season, “don’t wing it” and opt for Shake Shack’s new Buffalo menu - the perfect alternative to sticky, messy wings. The new menu items are a spin on two Shack classics, the Chicken Shack and Crinkle Cut Fries. Descriptions are below:

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich: Crispy, hand-breaded, expertly seasoned, antibiotic-free chicken breast cooked sous vide for perfect texture, covered in Buffalo Sauce and topped with ranch sauce, served over pickles and shredded lettuce on a toasted potato bun. Pricing starts at $7.79.

Buffalo Spiced Cheese Fries: Crispy crinkle cuts topped with cheese sauce and dusted with Buffalo seasoning, served with ranch sauce. Pricing starts at $4.79.

Shake Shack’s proprietary Buffalo Sauce is a take on the classic, but with more pronounced vinegary notes and a touch of garlic. Shake Shack is also putting an end to the great ranch vs. bleu cheese debate with its ranch sauce - the better complement to tangy Buffalo Sauce - which offers a flavorful, dairy-rich note and a cooling effect.