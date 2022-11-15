Shake Shack Renews Contract with Uber Direct

Shake Shack announced the renewal of its contract with Uber Direct as the company’s exclusive nationwide delivery partner on the Shake Shack App, available on iOS and Android. Following the launch of delivery on the Shack App powered by Uber Direct in March 2021, Shake Shack saw a 70% increase in delivery order volume in the Shack App in one year. To mark the expansion of Shake Shack’s partnership with Uber Direct, Shake Shack is offering a $0 delivery fee on all delivery orders in the Shack App through the end of 2022.

“We’re thrilled to continue our partnership with Uber Direct for delivery on the Shack App and Web,” says Steph So, Head of Digital Experience at Shake Shack. “We’re offering the best value and best possible experience for guests to get their Shack however and whenever they want it. We will continue to invest in and prioritize our digital experience and reward our guests for coming directly to our channels to order.”

As Shake Shack continues to invest in building a best-in-class digital experience for its guests, the company is focused on driving customers to its own channels to deliver the best value and most personalized experience. Shake Shack has seen more than one million app installs since the beginning of the year, and as of November, has 4.5MM guests that made a first-time purchase in its owned digital channels. Shack App users benefit from lower menu pricing than other delivery platforms, which may be up to 15% more expensive (before tax) on select third-party channels. Shack App users are also rewarded with special offerings including early access to limited-time-only menu items and local events and collaborations across the country