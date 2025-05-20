For the first time in Shake Shack history, the chain is expanding beyond fries with the debut of a craveable new side: Fried Pickles with Ranch.

These aren’t your average pickle chips. Made with Shake Shack’s signature proprietary-brined pickles, each slice is lightly coated, seasoned to perfection, and fried to golden, crunchy goodness. Served with a side of our house-made ranch, they’re tangy, crispy, and seriously dunkable.

Pickles have always played a supporting role in our burgers—but now, they’re stepping into the spotlight as the main character.

Think: the perfect bite between burgers, a snack to share, or a stand-alone obsession. Whether you’re team Ranch or dipping in your Shack Sauce, this one’s got serious flavor cred.

Fried Pickles with Ranch are rolling out at Shake Shacks nationwide starting May 20th, and pricing starts at just $3.99.