CIM Group and Centennial Yards Company announced the signing of a long-term lease with fast-casual restaurant chain Shake Shack for a new 3,010-square-foot restaurant lease at Centennial Yards, the $5 billion, 50-acre mixed-use development in Downtown Atlanta.

Shake Shack’s first Downtown Atlanta location, expected to open in 2026, will bring its modern take on American classics to the Entertainment District in Centennial Yards and offer its signature favorites, including the ShackBurger®, crinkle-cut fries, crispy chicken, hand-spun milkshakes, house-made lemonade and more.

Spanning approximately 470,000 square feet, the Entertainment District at Centennial Yards is expected to revitalize underutilized land in the heart of Downtown Atlanta into a hub with immersive venues, dining, retail, and hospitality, adjacent to Mercedes-Benz Stadium and State Farm Arena. With major tenants like Live Nation and Cosm already announced, the district is set to become one of the premier destinations in the United States for live entertainment and culinary experiences.

Shake Shack will join Georgia brewery Wild Leap located at The Lofts at Centennial Yards South and Khao Thai Isan, a Thai Tapas concept from 26 Thai at The Mitchell residential tower, in addition to other dining operators to be announced in the coming months.

“As we continue to build Centennial Yards into Atlanta’s next great neighborhood, we’re thrilled to welcome Shake Shack, a brand recognized worldwide for its iconic menu, fine-casual dining experience, and community impact,” said Brian McGowan, President of Centennial Yards Company. “Their decision to expand here highlights Atlanta’s rapid growth and Centennial Yards’ role in shaping the city’s future as a home for sports, culture, and cuisine.”

Shake Shack is expanding its footprint to Centennial Yards in Downtown Atlanta, after recently opening a flagship at The Battery. Looking ahead, Shake Shack will further strengthen its community ties by donating $1 from every sandwich sold on opening day to a local nonprofit, as part of its mission to Stand For Something Good®.

Centennial Yards Company was created by CIM Group to act as the owner and master developer of Centennial Yards.

“Shake Shack’s arrival at Centennial Yards is a testament to the growing momentum in Downtown Atlanta and its emergence as an epicenter for dining, entertainment, and culture,” said Shaul Kuba, Co-Founder and Principal, CIM Group.

This lease with Shake Shack at Centennial Yards marks a major milestone in one of the largest and most ambitious city center redevelopments in the country. The 50-acre site, located where Atlanta was founded, is being transformed into a dynamic mixed-use destination encompassing several new city blocks with 8 million square feet of commercial and residential space. Plans include 4 million square feet of retail, entertainment, office, and hotel space, approximately 2,000 new residences, and interactive public gathering spaces designed to benefit both Atlantans and visitors.

Existing developments at Centennial Yards include the 19-story, 304-unit The Mitchell apartment tower and the 162-unit The Lofts at Centennial Yards South. The 292-key Hotel Phoenix is scheduled for completion later this year. Cosm’s immersive sporting experience is planned for 2026, and a 5,300-seat Live Nation venue was announced earlier this year, with an expected opening in 2027.