Shake Shack announced the appointment of Jamie Griffin as Chief People Officer, effective immediately. Griffin will report to Rob Lynch, CEO of Shake Shack.

“Jamie brings a deep passion for restaurants, an incredible track record of scaling great brands, and a genuine commitment to people,” said Rob Lynch, CEO of Shake Shack. “As we look toward growing to 1,500 Shacks and welcoming thousands of new team members, his leadership will be instrumental in helping us to continue to build the kind of Shake Shack that we can all be proud of.”

As Chief People Officer, Griffin will serve as a strategic advisor to executive leadership and the Board of Directors, guiding the vision and execution of Shake Shack’s people-first approach. Griffin will oversee key areas of the Company, including team member experience, talent acquisition, organizational design, leadership development, total rewards, HRIS operations, compliance, and team member relations. Additionally, he will lead the Shack Support Center HR team to support enterprise growth, build organizational capability, and shape a high-performance, people-first culture rooted in enlightened hospitality.

“I’m honored to join Shake Shack at such a meaningful moment in its journey. Shake Shack’s people-first culture and bold growth align with my passion for building exceptional workplaces and cultivating the leaders who power them,” said Griffin. “I’m energized to partner with our teams to develop our people, strengthen the systems that support them, and ensure our culture scales with purpose.”

A seasoned hospitality leader and founder of the strategic advisory firm Consult to Grow, Griffin brings more than two decades of experience helping restaurants scale, evolve, and build strong, people-centered cultures. During his tenure at Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers, he held roles across multiple parts of the business, rising to Senior Vice President. He holds a Bachelor of Science from Louisiana State University, an MBA from Tulane, and is a Senior Certified Professional with the Society for Human Resources.