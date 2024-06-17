Shake Shack announced that it has appointed Stephanie Sentell to the role of Chief Operations Officer, effective July 1. Stephanie is a seasoned restaurant executive and most recently served as Senior Vice President of Company Operations at Inspire Brands, where she oversaw the operations of more than 1,100 company-owned Arby’s restaurants and led 22,000 restaurant team members across the United States.

“I have known Stephanie for more than 10 years and she is one of the most dynamic and compassionate leaders that I have ever worked with,” says Rob Lynch, CEO of Shake Shack. “She brings a wealth of operational experience and has consistently improved margins and enhanced operational efficiencies across brands, channels, and formats, including drive-thru, with a data driven approach that will further improve and optimize the way we operate our Shacks. Stephanie has the passion and strong leadership skills to build upon the principles of Enlightened Hospitality – she knows how to develop great teams, how to solve complex problems, and has an accountability mindset that will guide our teams into a bright future. I couldn’t be more excited to welcome her aboard.”

As a skilled executive with 23 years of experience in the restaurant industry, Stephanie has an impressive track record of driving profitability, managing high-performance teams, and spearheading operational innovations. Stephanie has spent over 11 years at Inspire Brands and Arby’s, most recently as SVP of Company Operations, managing a $1.5 billion business. Earlier in her career, Stephanie spent over 11 years at Dairy Queen as the Director of Marketing and a franchise owner.

“Shake Shack is an incredible company that places its team members, guest experience, and hospitality at the forefront of all decisions. I’m thrilled to join Shake Shack at a time when the brand is positioned for considerable growth opportunities across multiple verticals,” adds Stephanie Sentell. “I look forward to partnering with an amazing team of leaders who have already built a successful foundation and collaborating on key opportunities to win.”

As Shake Shack’s new Chief Operations Officer, Stephanie will oversee all company-operated domestic Shacks, including over 12,000 team members. She will report to Rob Lynch, Shake Shack’s CEO and work closely with the current senior executive leadership team.