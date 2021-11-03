Shake Shack announced a strategic partnership with FreedomPay, implementing Next Level Commerce solutions across over 200 locations in the United States. FreedomPay, the partner of choice for leading brands across hospitality, will bring added choice of payment type for guests through its Touchless Commerce capabilities. Shake Shack has already began the process of rolling out FreedomPay’s Touchless Commerce solution as part of their commitment to always delivering an exceptional guest experience.

“With the ever changing landscape of hospitality because of the pandemic and the rise in online ordering and online experineces, we’re always innovating in the deployement of new technology solutions to meet our guests needs,” says Dave Harris, CIO of Shake Shack. “FreedomPay gives us the ability to standardize how we are managing payments across all of our channels in an integrated way. It also provides guests with secure and convenient options for how they pay, both in-Shack and on our digital channels.”

With the recent updates to the Shack App on iOS and the Shake Shack website, the FreedomPay rollout at Shake Shack now gives guests an enhanced digital wallet. Guest now have options to use Apple Pay in app and GooglePay for web purchases, just like they can at the register in-Shack. The next generation of technology being rolled out across the Shake Shack ecosystem will support an increasingly consistent, secure and robust guest experience across all other popular digital channels.

“FreedomPay’s Commerce Platform has been transformational in bringing an improved guest experience to businesses and we are excited to partner with Shake Shack to do just that,” saaddsid Christopher Kronenthal, President at FreedomPay. “Together FreedomPay and Shake Shack will create an innovative and seamless checkout experience for guests across the U.S.”