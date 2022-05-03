Shake Shack Teams with Maker’s Mark on Bourbon Menu

Shake Shack is releasing a new Bourbon Bacon Cheddar Burger and Bourbon Bacon Cheddar Chicken sandwich, featuring a sweet and savory bourbon bacon jam made with Maker’s Mark. The new menu items will be available at Shake Shack locations nationwide on Friday, May 6, but for exclusive early access, fans can use the Shack App to order starting Tuesday, May 3.

Bourbon Bacon Cheddar Burger: White-cheddar cheeseburger, made with fresh (never frozen) 100% Angus beef, topped with bourbon bacon jam made with Maker’s Mark Bourbon, crispy shallots and ShackSauce on a toasted potato bun (pricing starts $8.49)

Bourbon Bacon Cheddar Chicken Sandwich: Crispy, whole white meat chicken breast topped with white-cheddar cheese and bourbon bacon jam made with Maker’s Mark Bourbon over pickles on a toasted potato bun (pricing starts at $8.09)

Shake Shack’s bourbon bacon jam marries the iconic Maker’s Mark Kentucky bourbon, which is aged to taste and has notes of vanilla, caramel and oak, with bacon that is smoked for six hours using real hardwood applewood, creating a sweet and savory sauce with woodsy and smoky flavors with a bit of heat.