Shake Shack has partnered with Grupo Attie-Multifood Enterprises to bring the iconic brand to Panama. As part of the deal, the partnership plans to open 12 Shacks across the Panamanian market by 2035, with its first Shack scheduled to open in 2026 – marking an exciting new chapter in the Company’s international journey.

Shake Shack is proud to partner with Grupo Attie-Multifood Enterprises, a powerhouse Panamanian conglomerate with operations across Panama, Colombia, Chile, and Mexico. They currently operate over 200 in-stores and 200 stores in Latin America, and specialize in real estate, food and beverage, retail, finance, and online entertainment and gaming.

“We couldn’t be more thrilled to expand into Panama, our first stop in Central America,” says Michael Kark, President of Global Licensing at Shake Shack. “Bringing Shake Shack to Central America marks a major milestone as we continue to grow globally, and Panama has always felt like a natural place to begin given its blend of warmth, rich history, and a vibrant culinary scene. Grupo Attie-Multifood Enterprises shares our values of quality, hospitality, and delivering an outstanding guest experience, and their deep expertise in Panama makes them an ideal partner as we plan to open 12 Shacks in the country by 2035.”

“Partnering with Shake Shack is more than just an expansion—it’s a commitment to excellence, community, and growth. We are proud to introduce an internationally recognized brand that shares our dedication to hospitality and quality. Beyond enriching the country’s dynamic culinary scene, this collaboration will generate approximately 400 new jobs, fueling economic opportunities and empowering local talent. We look forward to welcoming guests to the shacks we create together, as each one will embody the warmth and authenticity that define Panama,” says Hector Ospina, Chief Executive Officer at Multifood Enterprises.

Shake Shack, whose purpose is to Stand For Something Good, will collaborate with local purveyors and producers to create a one-of-a-kind Shack experience in Panama. The menu will showcase Shake Shack’s signature offerings – including the ShackBurger, classic crinkle cut fries, beer, wine and frozen custard – while celebrating local flavors and ingredients.