Shake Shack is heading to the Hawaiian Islands. Shake Shack has partnered with Union MAK Corporation, a leading Hawaii-based company with decades of experience across hospitality and retail, to bring the Shake Shack experience to the Aloha State with the first Shack set to open on Oahu in 2027.

Union MAK is a Honolulu-based company deeply rooted in the Hawaii community through their restaurant operations. Their proven track record, commitment to excellence, and dedication to local communities make them an ideal partner to introduce Shake Shack to Hawaii.

“Bringing Shake Shack to Oahu is more than a tremendous milestone – it’s a heartfelt opportunity to become part of a place where hospitality is a way of life,” said Michael Kark, President of Global Licensing at Shake Shack. “The spirit of aloha, rooted in generosity, connection, and care for one another, perfectly mirrors the values that have always guided Shake Shack. We’re humbled to be welcomed into such a vibrant, food-loving culture and proud to partner with Union MAK to create a Shack that feels truly local.”

“We are so excited to ﬁnally bring Shake Shack to Hawaii,” said Vince Espino, President of Union MAK Corporation, the exclusive licensed partner for Shake Shack on Oahu. “Shake Shack is already very popular with locals who seek out the brand when traveling around the world, so we know it will do very well here with kamaaina and visitors, alike. We are grateful for our partnership with Shake Shack and admire their commitment to the local communities they serve, giving each location its own unique feel. Union MAK is proud to have been selected to introduce Shake Shack to Hawaii.”

Aligned with its purpose to Stand for Something Good®, Shake Shack will feature locally inspired flavors, purveyors, and artwork, creating a one-of-a-kind Shack experience that reflects the vibrancy of the Hawaiian community. The menu will feature signature items including the ShackBurger®, Chicken Shack and Chicken Bites, crinkle-cut fries, Shack-made lemonade and freshly spun frozen custard. Shake Shack’s debut in Hawaii highlights the brand’s ongoing commitment to thoughtful expansion and celebrating the communities it serves around the world.