After making waves during a limited three-city U.S. debut earlier this year, Shake Shack is answering fan demand and launching its Dubai Chocolate Pistachio Shake nationwide beginning June 24, 2025, for a limited time.

Originally created for Shake Shack’s Middle Eastern locations, the shake blends globally inspired flavors with premium ingredients. The result? A cult hit that saw sold-out crowds and lines out the door at Shacks in New York, Los Angeles, and Miami during its stateside trial in April.

Shake Shack’s teaser posts on Instagram and TikTok quickly became some of the brand’s top-performing organic content, with fans pleading for the dessert to hit menus coast to coast. Now, it’s finally here.

“As Shake Shack continues to grow globally, we’re always looking for ways to bring exciting, internationally inspired flavors to our menu. This shake was originally created for the UAE, inspired by the viral chocolate pistachio trend in Dubai. We used premium ingredients to give it a signature Shack spin, and when we introduced it in New York, LA, and Miami, the response was incredible. Nearly every Shack sold out each day, and it was clear fans across the country were eager to try it.” – Jim Frisch, Director of Culinary & Commercialization, Shake Shack