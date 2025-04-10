This tax season, Shake Shack is bringing back its fan-favorite Black Truffle Menu for a limited time, offering guests a delicious reward that doesn’t require any complicated forms or filings.

From Thursday, April 10 through Sunday, April 27, guests can enjoy a free Black Truffle Burger (Single), Black Truffle ‘Shroom, or Black Truffle Parmesan Fries with any purchase of $10.40 or more—a playful nod to the infamous tax form. To claim the offer, simply enter promo code TRUFFLETAX at checkout.

The Black Truffle Menu includes: