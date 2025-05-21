PENN Entertainment, Inc. and Shake Shack Inc. announced a licensing partnership to bring the iconic burger brand to ten of PENN’s casino locations throughout the country.The first Shacks are expected to open at Hollywood Casino Toledo, Ohio and River City Casino Hotel in St. Louis, Mo. in 2026, pending customary regulatory approvals.

Shake Shack, whose purpose is to Stand For Something Good is excited to bring its signature quality, hospitality and elevated dining experience to PENN properties nationwide. In partnership with PENN Entertainment, the brand is raising the stakes – delivering craveable flavor and exceptional service to new guests from coast to coast.



“Shake Shack is thrilled to be partnering with PENN Entertainment to open ten incredible Shacks and take a meaningful step into the entertainment space,” said Michael Kark, President of Global Licensing at Shake Shack. “We continue to explore flexible formats that allow us to expand the Shake Shack brand into new regions of the U.S. Together with PENN, we’re creating new opportunities to share our special blend of top-notch ingredients and warm hospitality with even more guests.”

“This partnership marks another exciting development as we continue to reimagine our properties with refreshed dining and entertainment options,” said Todd George, Executive Vice President, Operations, PENN Entertainment. “Shake Shack is a well-known brand that resonates with customers, and we look forward to welcoming them to a core segment of our property portfolio.”