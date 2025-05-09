Shake Shack announced the opening of its second U.S. Support Center at The Battery Atlanta later this year. The new Atlanta office will join the brand’s original Support Center in New York – where Shake Shack was founded in 2004 – and its international Support Center in Hong Kong, forming a global network that supports Shake Shack’s 336 domestic Company-owned Shacks and roughly 13,000 U.S.-based Team Members, and more than 250 licensed Shacks across 20 countries. Together, these offices are key to driving the Company’s long-term goal of opening 1,500 domestic Company-owned Shacks and continued global growth.

“Shake Shack will always have a home in New York City – our birthplace and the culinary capital of the world,” said Rob Lynch, CEO at Shake Shack. “By expanding our Support Center footprint to Atlanta, we’ll have the tools needed to fuel our next stage of growth, with spaces dedicated to enhancing how our teams connect, train and innovate. The Battery Atlanta stood out as a vibrant, community-driven location that reflects our brand values and offers access to Atlanta’s incredible talent. This expansion supports our ultimate goal of helping our Shack operators win big and deliver Enlightened Hospitality in every community we serve.”

Located across Battery Avenue from Truist Park, home of the Atlanta Braves, and next to the Coca-Cola Roxy, the over 25,000-square-foot office space will occupy Suite #100 in Two Ballpark Center. It will feature a state-of-the-art test kitchen and multiple training and meeting spaces, bringing the brand’s energy, innovation, and hospitality-forward spirit to Atlanta’s dynamic culinary landscape and thriving corporate community. The new office space joins an impressive lineup of tenants and partners that have made The Battery Atlanta one of the region’s most vibrant mixed-use destinations.

In addition to the new Support Center opening later this year, Shake Shack will debut a new flagship restaurant at The Battery Atlanta this summer, introducing an exciting evolution of the brand. As the first full bar in Shake Shack’s company owned portfolio, this location will offer signature cocktails, classic cocktails, local craft beer, wine and more, all served alongside its beloved core menu.

“Shake Shack expanding into both office and restaurant spaces at The Battery Atlanta is a powerful testament to the dynamic environment we’ve built,” said Mike Plant, President and CEO of Braves Development Company. “When looking for tenants, we knew Shake Shack was a perfect brand fit, not only because of their passionate fan base and employee first mentality, but also because of their deep-rooted focus on community and hospitality, which aligns perfectly with our vision of The Battery. We look forward to the long-term growth and collaboration this partnership will foster for both of our brands.”

As part of the new Atlanta Support Center, Shake Shack has also opened a Kitchen Innovation Lab just a short drive from The Battery Atlanta. The facility allows the brand’s Operations and Development teams to test new equipment and optimize kitchen layouts in a controlled environment to improve service speed and efficiency in new and current Shacks across the system.