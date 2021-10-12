Shake Shack Unveils Black Truffle Menu

Shake Shack is introducing a black truffle menu featuring real black truffle sauce, made with Regalis Foods’ USDA Organic Black Truffle Arbequina Oil, the only truly natural truffle product on the market made from Spanish black truffles and California extra virgin olive oil. Founded by Ian Purkayastha and based in NYC, Regalis is a specialty food purveyor known for providing luxury, tough-to-find products including fresh truffles, rare foraged edibles, Japanese wagyu beef, caviar, uni and more.

Black Truffle Burger

Gruyere cheeseburger topped with real black truffle sauce (made with Regalis organic black truffle olive oil) and our crispy shallots on a toasted potato bun

Parmesan Garlic Fries with Black Truffle Sauce

Crispy crinkle cuts topped with garlic parmesan cheese and served with real black truffle sauce (made with Regalis organic black truffle olive oil)

The black truffle menu will be available in Shacks on October 15, but customers can use the Shack App to snag exclusive early access starting October 12.