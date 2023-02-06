Shake Shack Unveils Limited-Time White Truffle Menu

Shake Shack is releasing a new menu that will give guests the ultimate fine dining experience - no reservations required. Shake Shack’s new White Truffle menu will be available nationwide this Friday, February 10, just in time for the big football game and Valentine’s Day, but fans can get exclusive early access via the Shake Shack app starting Wednesday, February 8. The menu includes:

White Truffle Burger: Fontina cheeseburger topped with real white truffle sauce made with Regalis organic white truffle oil, and our crispy sweet onions on a toasted potato bun (starting price $8.99)

White Truffle ‘Shroom Burger: Crisp-fried portobello mushroom filled with melted muenster and cheddar cheeses, topped with real white truffle sauce made with Regalis organic white truffle oil, and shredded lettuce on a toasted potato bun (starting price $8.99)

Parmesan Fries with White Truffle Sauce: Crispy crinkle cuts topped with parmesan cheese and served with real white truffle sauce made with Regalis organic white truffle oil (starting price $4.69)

It’s common for consumers to only find white truffles at fancy restaurants, but Shake Shack, the company rooted in fine dining and committed to using high-quality ingredients, is here to change that and celebrate what’s special and unique about truffles.